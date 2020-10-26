Haribo Announces General Contractor; Says Construction Could Begin in 2020

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)—Haribo has announced the next step in its construction of it’s first manufacturing facility in North America-set to be built in Pleasant Prairie.

The German company made the announcement Monday that Gilbane Building Company of Milwaukee will be the general contractor for their more than 136 acres facility to be built in the Prairie Springs Business Park.

Haribo expects to invest three hundred million dollars or more on the multi phase building project. Gilbane officials said in a release that construction could still begin later this year.

Haribo expects to crease three hundred eight five direct jobs in phase one of the build and well over 4-thousand indirect jobs related to the build.