Haribo, Kroger Plans Move Forward in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)—The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved final plans for phase one of the Haribo Gummy Candy Manufacturing Facility in the village. The more than 48-thousand square foot building will be constructed on 136-point-8 acres at the southwest corner of 120th Avenue and Wilmot Road. The three story production building will also have a warehouse and administrative offices.
There will also be an 87-thousand square foot warehouse connected by a 475 foot long passageway. Groundbreaking is scheduled for September. Once completed 385 full time employees are expected to work at the facility.
The commission also approved a three hundred thousand square foot Kroger fulfillment center with a thirty-thousand square foot office building to be built at 9091 88th Avenue. The building will support online ordering and delivery of grocery goods, creating 400 initial jobs.