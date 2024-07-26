Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized With COVID-19 And Pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s representatives say the former film mogul has been transferred from a New York City jail to a hospital to undergo treatment for a variety of health problems.

The representatives said Thursday that Weinstein tested positive for COVID-19 and has pneumonia in both lungs.

They say he was moved to Bellevue Hospital.

The other conditions he is to be treated for include diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis and fluid on his heart and lungs.

Weinstein is awaiting trial on rape and sexual assault charges after his 2020 conviction in New York was overturned.

He says he is innocent.