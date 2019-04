KENOSHA, WI—A dangerous chemical spill has Lake County authorities asking Beach Park residents to stay inside this morning.

The spill of anhydrous ammonia was reported near Green Bay Road and 29th Street around 5 AM.

Authorities ask residents within a one mile radius of the area to stay inside with the windows closed. If you’re not in that area, officials say you should stay away.

Hazmat crews are on the scene working to contain the situation. We’ll have more details as they become available.