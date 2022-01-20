Headlines 1/20/22: Missing Man; Saxony Manor Vigil; New St Joe’s Interim Pres.

words News on digital blue background

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they’re searching for a man who has been missing since Sunday. Jeffery O’Connor was last seen near Schulte Park in Kenosha around 3 PM Sunday. A photo shared on the department’s social media feeds shows him in a dark hooded jacket with light pants and white shoes. Authorities combed the area on Monday and Tuesday but as of yesterday he hadn’t been found. Anyone with any info should contact Kenosha Police.

Residents, mourners, and concerned citizens gathered last night to remember those who died in the Saxony Manor fire Monday night. The brief vigil was held outside of the burned building where three people died-two from the fire itself and a third from a medical event. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Survivors are receiving aid from local organizations while authorities have promised to help in any way they can.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has appointed Matthew Rizzo as the interim president of St Joseph Catholic Academy. He replaces Deacon Patrick Moynihan who was placed on administrative leave after a tumultuous but brief term in that position. The Rev. Paul Hartmann was serving as president of the school part-time. Rizzo is the head football coach at the school and will continue in that role. He was also the middle school principal. Another administrator will fill that position. The archdiocese has also appointed a transitional board of directors as the search for a permanent president continues.