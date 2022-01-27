Headlines: Dangerous Intersection Could be Changing; Bill Targets V.A. Repayments

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An intersection where multiple deadly crashes have occurred could soon be changing.

The Somers Village Board voted this week to support a Wisconsin Department of Transportation plan to eliminate the crossing on Green Bay Road at 35th Street. Three people have died in two separate crashes at the intersection over the past two years.

The change would eliminate the southbound left turn lane and possibly place a barricade blocking traffic. At this week’s meeting village officials said they don’t believe the change will negatively affect businesses in the area.

–Congressman Bryan Steil has introduced a bill that would change rules that allows the V.A. to take back their monthly benefits received if the beneficiary dies.

The bill stems from an issue a constituent had when her mother passed away and the V.A. demanded that the benefits from that month be paid back.

Steil told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that’s when he discovered that the law called for the repayment and needed changing.

The bill is bi-partisan with Democratic Rep. Connor Lamb as the co-sponsor of the legislation.