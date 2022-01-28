Headlines: Rittenhouse Court Hearing Friday; Prank Call Reports Shooting; Evers Unveils Plan

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–A judge is set to hear arguments on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during the Kenosha Riots.

Rittenhouse has filed a motion asking prosecutors to return the rifle and other property investigators seized from him.

A spokesman said Rittenhouse wants to destroy all of it so nothing can be used as a political symbol.

Judge Bruce Schroeder is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion during a hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County circuit court.

–An apparent prankster called law enforcement out to a local business Thursday on a false alarm of a shooting.

The caller to 911 claimed that several people had been shot at the business on north Sheridan Road in Somers.

However once deputies arrived it became apparent that it was a false alarm. No one is in custody in connection with the prank call.

–Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled an election year plan that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident, bolster funding for K-12 schools and help defray child care costs.

Evers released the plan Thursday, a day after state budget projections grew by $2.9 billion more than expected just six months ago.

Evers’ plan would spend $1.7 billion of the state’s surplus.

Evers’ plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to take effect.

Republican leaders on Wednesday said they want to use the money for a tax cut in 2023.