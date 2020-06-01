Health Department Identifies Businesses With Positive Covid-19 Tests

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Seven establishments in Kenosha County have known positive cases of Covid-19. That’s according to the Kenosha County Division of Health, which disclosed the names of the businesses with their cooperation in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The businesses include Dukes Country Saloon, Coins Sports Bar, and Mikki’s Rat Race.

They had already reduced the amount of seating while Coins and Mikki’s had mask policies for employees. Two restaurants-Saigon Panda and DeRangos are considered low risk for spreading the virus since their dining rooms remain closed.

Additionally the Kwik Trip at 88-hundred 75th Street and the Stateliness BP had two employees test positive, but they were considered low risk for contact.

Kenosha County Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit said in a press release that the businesses were not being identified to stigmatize or shame them, but to ask anyone who went to one of these facilities to be tested for Covid-19.