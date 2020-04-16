Health Department Works to Keep Essential Businesses Clean and Safe

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—As the number of contact investigations goes down, the Kenosha Health Department is now working on keeping essential businesses safe and healthy. Director Dr Jennifer Freiheit says that their main goal is to offer knowledge and support.

Dr Freiheit says that people have been calling the 2-1-1 number to ask for various needs, including housing, food, and cloth masks, throughout this entire process.

She says that new projections on when the outbreak will peak will be out in the next few days.