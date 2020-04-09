Health Experts worry about Spike in Coronavirus Cases after Tuesday’s Election

The number of coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin is near 100, as public health experts worry about a spike in cases due to the state holding its election on Tuesday. The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that there had been 99 deaths from COVID-19 to date with nearly 2,800 confirmed cases. The number of confirmed cases increased by about 7% from Tuesday. Epidemiologist Kristen Malecki said Wednesday that holding the election “was counter to all good scientific evidence and advice right now for how to continue to curb the pandemic from having serious impacts in the state.”