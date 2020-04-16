Healthcare Workers Seek Protective Supplies; Benefits From State Lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health care workers on the front lines of treating patients with the coronavirus are calling on state lawmakers to get them more protective equipment, expand health care coverage and provide fully-paid sick leave and hazard pay.

Gov. Evers and other Democrats have also called on the Legislature to do more to help those struggling during the pandemic.

A letter signed by 37 Democratic members of the Legislature sent to Republican leaders on Monday called for the increased protections for front-line health care workers.