Hearing Aids Now Available Over The Counter For The First Time

For the first time ever, hearing aids may now be purchased over-the-counter at U.S. retailers.

It’s due to an new FDA rule that went into effect on Monday, allowing adults to buy hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam.

The change is also expected to dramatically reduce the cost of hearing aids, by as much as $3,000 per pair.

Some of the retailers now offering OTC hearing aids include Walgreens, Walmart, and Best Buy, with CVS set to join the list next month.