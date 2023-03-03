“Hearsay Rule” Front and Center in Anderson Homicide Trial

(Via Alpha Image Library)

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The trial of Zachariah Anderson continues Friday.

In Thursday’s proceedings, much of the testimony focused on the Kenosha Police investigation following the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez in May of 2020.

The defense’s contention is that the investigation was flawed and did not follow-up on several leads.

The claim has led to a recounting of how the police unfolded the investigation as they did.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told the jury that has led to a lot of hearsay evidence in the case.

Jurors also saw pictures of Gutierrez’s bloody apartment as well as the inside of Anderson’s van which had bleach stains and carpeting removed in the back.

Anderson is charged with homicide and stalking Gutierrez who was a new love interest for Anderson’s former girlfriend.