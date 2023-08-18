Heavy Rains Move Kenosha Out of Drought; Still “Abnormally Dry”

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–This week’s heavy rains have officially moved Kenosha out of drought conditions.

The Kenosha area received anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain on Monday into Tuesday, depending on which end of the city the rainfall was measured.

That total moved the needle enough for the U.S. Drought Monitor to remove the drought designation in the area.

However even as soaking of a rain as we had this week hasn’t made up for the earlier dry conditions.

Kenosha is listed as still “abnormally dry” by the organization.

The forecast stays dry through the weekend.

Thanks to Jake’s Kenosha Area Weather Page for data in this article.