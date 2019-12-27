Hidden hotel cameras spur Wisconsin agents to probe trips

MADISON, WI (AP)—The Wisconsin Department of Justice is looking for information on a Madison high school business club’s past trips after students discovered hidden cameras in their hotel room this month.

East High School DECA students found cameras in their room during trip to Minneapolis on the first weekend in December.

The school district placed a unidentified staffer on leave following the discovery.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that East’s interim principal forwarded a message from a Wisconsin DOJ agent to saying the department will work with the district to collect information about past DECA events, trips and attendees.