High School Basketball: Case Defeats Bradford; Wins Southeast Conference

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

RACINE, WI—The Racine Case Eagles defeated the Bradford Red Devils 63-59 on the WLIP Game of the Week Tuesday night.

Case wins the Southeast Conference with the victory.

Next up for Bradford is a match-up with Racine Horlick on Friday the night before the WIAA Tournament seeds are selected.

Elsewhere…Shoreland Lutheran defeats Messmer 78-75; Burlington Catholic Central 68 St Joseph 61; Elkhorn 75 Wilmot 61