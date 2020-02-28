High School Basketball: Central Defeats Wilmot; Girls Tournament Opens

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Westosha Central Falcons held off a late surge from the Wilmot Panthers to win 69-59 in the regular season finale at Wilmot. The Panthers narrowed an 11 point Falcons lead to seven in the second half before Central was able to pull away late. The Falcons earned a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title with the win.

Elsewhere…Franklin defeated Tremper 76-66; Central held off Shoreland 52-50; St Joe’s edges St Thomas More 74-73; HOPE Christian 79 Christian Life 71.

The Girls WIAA Regionals open tonight…Bradford is at Verona; Indian Trail at Sun Prairie; Tremper at Middleton; Wilmot at Union Grove; Shoreland at Martin Luther; St Joe’s at Milwaukee Science