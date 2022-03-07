High School Basketball: Central; St Joe’s Advances

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jack Rose scored 23, Kenny Garth added 13 as Westosha Central clinched the Regional Title with a 53-43 win over Waukesha West Saturday night.

The Falcons maintained their lead for most of the game, making several defensive adjustments to counter the Wolverine’s attack.

Head Coach James Hyllberg told WLIP’s Tom Roders that his team stuck together to notch the win.

Up next for Central is No 2 seed Milton Thursday night. Hyllberg says that presents his team a new set of challenges.

Coverage on WLIP is set for Thursday at 6:45 PM

St Joseph Catholic Academy advances to the Sectional as well with a 76-54 victory topping Williams Bay.

Andrew Alia led the Lancers with 16 points in the win.

St Joe’s gets top seeded Milwaukee Academy of Sciences Thursday night.