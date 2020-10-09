High School Football: Franklin at Tremper 10/9/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The WLIP Game of the Week tonight pits Tremper against first place, and still undefeated, Franklin. And after a loss to rival Bradford to open their season last week, the Trojans know they have their work cut out for them.

New Head Coach Colin Zalokar says that he had butterflies before his first game.

Zalokar says that Franklin is the class of the Southeast Conference but he doesn’t want his players to put them on a pedestal.

We’ll have all the action tonight for you here on WLIP live from Alan Ameche Field. Coverage begins at 6:45 PM.