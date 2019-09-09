High School Football Roundup

KENOSHA, WI—The upset of the weekend was Wilmot defeating Lake Geneva Badger to remain undefeated at 3-0, with a final score of 28-7. Panther QB Zach Watson scored three touchdowns on the ground, the longest of which was 22 yards. He passed for another of 39 yards. The defense recovered two fumbles.

Elsewhere Indian Trail came from behind late to defeat Park 18-14;

Burlington all over Central; 56-29.

Bradford shut out Horlick 14-0; Oak Creek 51 Tremper 7;

St Joseph crushed St Thomas More 56-8;

Racine Lutheran topped Shoreland Lutheran 62-21; Randolph over Christian Life 42-0.