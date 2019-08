High School Football Thursday Finals; Friday Schedule

High School Football…Milwaukee King 28-Tremper 6; Johnson Creek 43 Shoreland 14; Union Grove 20 Park 16;Burlington 27 Horlick 23; St Cat’s 31 Marshall 13.

Tonight’s games: Badger at Bradford; Zion-Benton at Indian Trail; Central at Woodstock; Wilmot at Case; Christian Life at Wonewoc-Center/Weston; St Joseph at HOPE Christian.