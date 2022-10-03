High Speed Chase Ends in Kenosha Co; Sheboygan Suffocation Suspect Arrested
October 3, 2022 6:24AM CDT
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a high speed chase.
It started in Racine County yesterday when authorities spotted a suspect in a Sheboygan County domestic violence suffocation case.
The suspect allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy-starting a chase that reportedly reached speeds of 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94.
The driver exited at Highway C in Kenosha County and lost control of the vehicle.
It ended up fully submerged in a retention pond.
The suspect swam out and tried to flee on foot.
However he was apprehended a short time later.
The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.