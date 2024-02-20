High Speed Chase of Multiple Stolen Vehicles Heads Through Kenosha County

(Milwaukee, WI) Kenosha County Authorities were involved in a high speed chase early Sunday with multiple agencies trying to watch at least 10 stolen vehicles. The chase southbound on I-94 around 6:30 AM started in the Milwaukee area and headed through Racine and then Kenosha and on into Illinois. The vehicles were thought to be stolen from high end dealerships. During the chase several more stolen vehicles passed the marked and lit up law enforcement vehicles at an even higher rate of speed. One person was arrested and the incident remains under investigation.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-20-24)