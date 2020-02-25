High Winds to Hit Kenosha Shoreline

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha may have dodged a bullet when it comes to snow but we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory that goes into effect at 3 PM today and goes until 6 AM tomorrow.

That’s because high winds could again combine with high lake levels to send water crashing over the shoreline.

A similar situation during a January storm caused enough damage to close public trails and cause officials to declare an emergency and apply for federal repair funds.