Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

(Waukegan, IL) The suspect in the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning. During the short hearing both the prosecution and defense said the discovery, or evidence exchange, period is going smoothly…but will likely take some time. Thousands of items are expected to be presented at the trial of Robert Crimo III, who is accused of killing 7 and injuring scores of others during an Independence Day parade. The 22-year-old suspect faces over 100 felony counts, and has pleaded not guilty to all of them. The next court date isn’t expected until early next year, unless issues come up, and an additional hearing is called for.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-2-22)