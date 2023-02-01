Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Makes Short Court Appearance

(Waukegan, IL) The suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting has made another brief court appearance. Robert Crimo III faces 21 counts of first degree murder, along with a multitude of attempted murder and aggravated battery charges stemming from the July 4th attack. During a court hearing Tuesday, both prosecutors and the defense told the judge that they continue to share thousands of pages of evidence related to the case. No new information was released. The 22-year-old remains held without bond in the Lake County Jail…another case management hearing has been set for May 9th. A trial is not expected for several more months.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-1-23)