Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to All Counts

(Waukegan, IL) In front of a packed courtroom, the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting has pleaded not guilty. Robert Crimo III only answered questions from the judge during a short hearing on Wednesday morning…and no new information on the case was released. The 21-year-old is accused of firing over 80 shots into a crowd during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, killing 7 and injuring 48. Crimo faces a 117-counts felony indictment including 21 for first-degree murder. He’s currently being held in the Lake County Jail without bond. The next court date is a case management conference, which is scheduled for early November.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-3-22)