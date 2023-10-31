Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Will Not Testify in Father’s Trial

(Waukegan, IL) Jurors in a high profile case will not be hearing from the man accused of opening fire on a Highland Park 4th of July parade. Robert Crimo Jr. is facing felony reckless conduct charges for signing off on a FOID card for Robert Crimo III back in 2019 despite alleged concerns about his mental state. Prosecutors say that decision allowed the younger Crimo to purchase the weapons used in the 2022 mass shooting. Trial for Crimo Jr. starts next week, and the defense was hoping to have the mass shooting suspect testify…but lawyers Monday said he would just invoke his 5th Amendment rights, instead of answering questions.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-31-23)