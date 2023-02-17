Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect’s Father Pleads Not Guilty to Helping Him Secure Weapons

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) The father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect has pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him late last year. Robert Crimo Jr. was officially indicted on Wednesday by a Lake County Grand Jury on 7 counts of reckless conduct that were filed last December. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart says the 58-year-old should be held accountable for signing off on a firearms card for his son, Robert Crimo III, in 2019. In July of last year, the 22-year-old allegedly opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, killing 7 and wounding several others. Robert Crimo Jr. is due back in court in early April for a hearing…the younger Crimo isn’t due back in court until May.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-17-23)