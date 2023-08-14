Highland Park Murder Under Investigation, 16-Year-Old Dead

(Highland Park, IL) A teen is dead after being shot in Highland Park. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say they were called late Sunday morning to the 23-hundred block of Green Bay Road where they found a 16-year-old male injured and transported him to the hospital where he later died. Officials were told that the suspect approached the victim on a bicycle, but fled on foot. A K9 search was unable to locate that suspect. The victim has not been identified at this point, and no arrests have been announced. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Highland Park Police are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-14-23)