Highway 50 Reconstruction Begins Early Phase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Along with the first signs of spring are the first signs of a busy road construction season in Kenosha.

As of Wednesday morning traffic on Highway 50 westbound has shifted to the outside lanes while traffic on Highway H at Highway 50 is down to one lane in both directions.

More changes and lane closures are coming Friday. The closures are part of the Highway 50 reconstruction project between 117th and 43rd Avenues. Two lanes of Highway 50 in each direction will be open during construction as will access to all intersections and businesses.

You should also be prepared for reduced speed limits during the road work.