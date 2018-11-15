Highway KR Expansion Bids Announced

Compact steamroller flatten out the asphalt.

MT PLEASANT, WI–As changes to the area around Foxconn continue to take shape, the bids to expand Highway KR have been announced. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the lowest bid was by Michels Corporation at nearly 15 million dollars.

The expansion will change KR between I-94 and Highway H from a rural road to a six lane divided highway. Eventually the expansion will stretch all the way to Green Bay Road. WisDot is taking the lead on the project, with financial contributions by both Kenosha and Racine Counties.

In all the project is expected to cost anywhere from 30-40 million dollars. Work is scheduled to begin in March with it being most finished a year from now. Finishing work would be completed the following spring when work on phase two is getting underway.

