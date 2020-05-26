Highway S Reconstruction Underway

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—With the unofficial start of summer comes another season-road construction. One of this year’s major projects in Kenosha County is the reconstruction of Highway S. Phase one goes from Green Bay Road west to just past the intersection with Highway H. Utility work began in that area earlier this spring. Highway S is down to one lane near Highway 31 and some turn lanes will be closed.

Phase two continues the expansion project toward the Amazon campus. That part of the work could begin early next month. Once completed Highway S will be a four lane divided highway, with new traffic signals, new turn lanes, and an off road path for pedestrians and bicyclists. Work on the project will continue through late next year.