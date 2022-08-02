Hit and Run Crash in Waukegan Kills Teen, Injures Two…Driver Charged

(Waukegan, IL) A teen girl is dead, two others were hurt after a hit and run in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Sunday night near Crescent and Garrick Avenues when a vehicle struck three people walking their bikes along the side of the road. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. A man in his 40’s along with a 14 year old boy and a 14-year-old girl were hit…the girl later died at the hospital. During the subsequent investigation, police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and take the driver into custody. Jhonatan Castaneda-Lopez now faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and having no valid driver’s license. Bond for the 31-year-old has been set at 1-million-dollars…he’s due in court on Friday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP (8-2-22)