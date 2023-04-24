Hit and Run Crash in Waukegan Leaves One Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A weekend hit and run in Waukegan left one person dead. Waukegan Police say the incident took place on Saturday night around 10 o’clock in the 3-thousand block of Washington Street. Officers discovered a male subject lying in the roadway with severe injuries. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died. Surveillance video showed that a vehicle had hit the victim then fled the scene…the vehicle was later found abandoned in North Chicago, and had been reported stolen. The identity of the victim will be released after an autopsy…the investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-24-23)