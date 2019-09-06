Hit and Run Suspect in Custody

The suspect in an August hit and run has turn himself in to authorities.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that Robert Faber is in custody.

The crash happened in Salem Lakes around 3 AM near the 12100 block of 259th Avenue in the early morning hours of August 10th.

Six people were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries after a head on collision. At least one of the injured was apparently a child as one of the two people flown by Flight For Life went to Children’s Hospital.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, after the two cars crashed head-on, Faber allegedly fled the scene prior to first responders arriving.

Ambulances from several surrounding communities came to the scene due to the number of injured.

Faber has not yet been officially charged.