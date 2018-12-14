Holder group promises lame-duck lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says it plans legal action to block a limitation on early voting in Wisconsin signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker.

The Republican governor signed it Friday after the Legislature passed it in a lame-duck session last week.

Early voting would be limited to no more than two weeks before an election under the bill Walker signed.

Holder says in a statement that’s a “shameful attack on our democracy.”

Holder’s group the National Redistricting Foundation will pursue legal action along with the Wisconsin-based liberal group One Wisconsin Now.

The groups successfully sued in federal court in 2016 to overturn similar early voting and other restrictions enacted by Walker.

