KENOSHA, WI–It was a merry Christmas at the gas pump in Kenosha. Gas prices in Kenosha are nearly 40 cents cheaper than a year ago for the holiday travel season. Fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says that’s because crude oil prices have been falling.

A gallon of regular costs around 2-05 a gallon on average in Kenosha. It costs just under 31 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.