Holy Week under Quarantine

We are in the midst of “Holy Week”, a time when people of faith gather to celebrate both Easter and Passover, but this year is different. Health Officials say that even small gatherings for religious services should not happen this week. Kenosha County Director of Health, Dr. Jen Freiheit says that officials know that recommendation is difficult.

Many in-person religious gatherings and services have long since been canceled, with many opting to stream them online. Health officials say that religious leaders should stay up to date with the latest info on the outbreak and actively disseminate accurate information to their communities.