Home Intruder Killed in Confrontation With Homeowner Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More details have been released on the fatal home invasion from last Friday night.

The intruder has been identified as 22 year old Franklin Clark. Clark is said to have been shirtless as he rampaged through a Kenosha neighborhood near the 6900 block of 64th Avenue.

Kenosha Police said that Clark forcibly entered a home whose owner defended himself and his wife with a kitchen knife.

Clark was killed in the ensuing incident.

He was not known to the couple and his motive is not known.

Police are awaiting toxicology results before closing the investigation.

The homeowner has not been identified and will not be charged.