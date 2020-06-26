Home Sales Down Locally, Statewide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Home sales in Kenosha dipped in May, down just over thirty-seven percent from a year ago. Median prices rose about two and a half percent in that same time.

Home sales in the county have dropped ten percent this year so far through May with seven hundred eighty five home sales in the year’s first five months.

Home sales fell even more statewide, down nearly twenty six percent while prices rose more than six percent. Sales were down nearly thirty percent in Racine County.