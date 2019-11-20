Home Sales Falling Behind 2018 Pace

person handing over keys

KENOSHA, WI—Home sales are lagging last year’s numbers in Kenosha and Racine Counties.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association reports that home sales are down point-7 percent from last year’s breakneck pace.

Two-thousand fifty six homes have sold in Kenosha County so far in 2019, down from two thousand seventy at the end of October last year.

In Racine County, sales are down point-9 percent from 2018. 201 homes were sold in Kenosha last month, just one less than last October.

Racine’s October total is down 12 percent from 2018, with 227 houses selling last month. That’s down from 258 last year.