(Antioch, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced a homicide investigation. 59-year-old William Martys of unincorporated Antioch was found dead of a gunshot wound on Wednesday night in the driveway of a residence in the 40-thousand block of North Black Oak Avenue. No further details of the crime have yet been shared…and there have been no announced arrests at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-14-23)