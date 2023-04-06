Honda Recalls CR-Vs In Some States To Fix Frame Rust Problem

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs in the U.S. because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011.

They were sold or registered in 22 states and Washington, D.C., where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach.

That can cause drivers to lose control.

Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the frame.

If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle.

Owners will be notified starting May 8.