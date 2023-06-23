Honda Recalls Nearly 1.2 Million Vehicles Over Rear Camera Issue

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector.

The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8.

It has no reports of any injuries.

Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover.

Owners will be notified by letter starting July 24.