Hospital gunman fired at least 30 times before killing self

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the man who killed three people at a Chicago hospital fired his handgun at least 30 times before he fatally shot himself.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman, Juan Lopez, spotted police and ran inside Mercy Hospital after he fatally shot his ex-fiancée, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, in the parking lot.

Once inside the hospital, Lopez shot pharmacy resident Dayna Less as she exited an elevator. Lopez then exchanged gunfire with police and killed Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Guglielmi says officers shot Lopez in the chest, but that he then shot himself in the head with a Glock semi-automatic handgun. He says Lopez was carrying only one gun and that he reloaded the weapon and fired it at least 30 times.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky listed as doubtful vs Lions Missing Wisconsin girl’s family faces painful holiday season Evers says he’ll probably appoint next superintendent Evers might try to withdraw Medicaid work requirement waiver WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/21/18 Bell Petitions Court For John Doe Investigation
Comments