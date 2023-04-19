Hospital Officials Talk Logistics of Involuntary Mental Health Detentions

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–County Executive Kerkman and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner were among the stakeholders present for a meeting yesterday to discuss how bringing involuntary mental health detentions to a Waukegan facility will work.

The meeting comes after the county board and Kenosha Common Council approved the plan to bring patients to Lake Behavioral Hospital instead of to a facility two hours north.

Lake Behavioral Hospital CEO Cindy DeMarco answered questions about the mechanics of the agreement.

It’s expected to save time and money with keeping the detentions closer to home as well as making it easier for families to travel to the facility.