Hospitals Schedule Elective Procedures Again; Virus Surge Avoided

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—While the virus continues to spread-work at area hospitals will start to look a little bit more normal. Froedtert Hospital system announced this week that scheduling of elective procedures would begin again.

Such surgeries were delayed if non-life threatening out of a fear of hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. Kenosha Health Officer, Dr Jen Freiheit, says that hasn’t happened.

Kenosha’s hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients is well below the state average, with about 13 percent of positive cases needing hospital care.