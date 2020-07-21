House Progressive Caucus Weighs in on Madigan, ComEd

CHICAGO (AP) Members of the Illinois House of Representatives’ progressive caucus have joined Governor JB Pritzker, saying longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan must resign if bribery reports are true.

The 12 caucus members said Monday the allegations disclosed by federal prosecutors in Chicago are “an unacceptable breach of public trust.” They called on Madigan and any other elected officials involved in the scheme to step down “if the allegations are true.”

Prosecutors said ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation that implicates Madigan. He has denied all wrongdoing.