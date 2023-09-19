AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

House Republicans Set First President Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing For September 28th

September 19, 2023 2:36PM CDT
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the end of the month, or risk a potentially devastating federal shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

The Sept. 28 hearing is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s overseas businesses.

That is according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee, which is leading the hearing.

The committee also plans to subpoena the personal and business bank records of Biden’s son.

The White House has called the effort by House Republicans “extreme politics at its worst.”

